Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $149,000 Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,758 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 22.3% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 28,418 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 5,179 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.2% in the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 57.4% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 26,834 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 9,783 shares during the period. Finally, Kendall Capital Management increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.3% in the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 13,357 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on CVS Health from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.32.

NYSE CVS opened at $98.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.39. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $67.06 and a 12 month high of $100.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

