Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 2,464 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 5,866.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 49.2% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 66,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 21,897 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 24.0% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 55,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 10,790 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 80.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $456,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $292,000.

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $49.02 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.31 and a 200-day moving average of $51.87.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

