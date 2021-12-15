New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,236 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $13,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DISH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,214,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,759,000 after purchasing an additional 317,551 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 1.3% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,557,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,446,000 after purchasing an additional 71,510 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,885,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,712,000 after purchasing an additional 100,384 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 22.8% in the second quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 4,382,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,169,000 after purchasing an additional 812,434 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 6.4% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,342,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,526,000 after purchasing an additional 259,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DISH. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DISH Network from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of DISH Network from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.21.

Shares of DISH stock opened at $32.22 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.89. The company has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. DISH Network Co. has a 12-month low of $28.53 and a 12-month high of $47.05.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

