New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases New Shares in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 533,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,297,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Teck Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Teck Resources by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Teck Resources by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 20,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Teck Resources by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its position in Teck Resources by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 20,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.78.

Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $26.90 on Wednesday. Teck Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $16.82 and a 52 week high of $29.92. The stock has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.40. Teck Resources had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0399 per share. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.68%.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.