New York State Teachers Retirement System Makes New Investment in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 508,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,031,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.21% of Element Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Element Solutions by 21.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,175,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,330,000 after buying an additional 3,343,883 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 21.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,403,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,899,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057,451 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 553.8% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,594,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197,924 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $36,559,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 295.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,717,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,099 shares during the period. 90.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ESI opened at $22.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Element Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $15.86 and a 12-month high of $26.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.64.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $616.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ESI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.63.

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

