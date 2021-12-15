New York State Teachers Retirement System Makes New Investment in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 124,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,555,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of Crown as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Crown during the first quarter worth approximately $321,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Crown by 2.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Crown by 11.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Crown in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Crown by 397.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 14,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 11,504 shares during the period. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCK stock opened at $105.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.65 and a 1-year high of $114.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.72.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 36.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Crown declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 22.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.06%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CCK shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.80.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

