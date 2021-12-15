New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 117,565 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,751 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Trex were worth $11,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TREX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,742,000 after acquiring an additional 113,161 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 25,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 7,157 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 280,651 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,685,000 after acquiring an additional 51,422 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trex alerts:

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $136.79 on Wednesday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.87 and a 12-month high of $140.98. The company has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.79 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.52.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $335.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.01 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 20.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dennis Charles Schemm sold 1,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total transaction of $222,163.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard E. Posey sold 2,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $268,157.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,274 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,699 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TREX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. B. Riley upped their target price on Trex from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Trex from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Trex from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Trex from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.83.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.