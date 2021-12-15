New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $11.78 Million Stock Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 76,952 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $11,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,402,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 24.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,778 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 65.6% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.1% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 9.1% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MANH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.86.

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $148.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.12 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.70. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.11 and a 12 month high of $188.52.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The firm had revenue of $169.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

