New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

NYCB opened at $11.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.97. New York Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $14.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.28.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $318.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.15 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 36.25% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 161.6% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 76.5% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 114.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.