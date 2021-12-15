New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.25.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NGD. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on New Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on New Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on New Gold from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cormark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of New Gold in a report on Friday, September 17th.

Get New Gold alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of New Gold by 267.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 93,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 67,861 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in New Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,336,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in New Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $414,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in New Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in New Gold by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 3,800,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

New Gold stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $1.36. 13,583,019 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,091,985. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.97 million, a P/E ratio of -27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.00. New Gold has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $2.40.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. Analysts predict that New Gold will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.