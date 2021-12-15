Neil Austin Sells 10,472 Shares of Carr’s Group plc (LON:CARR) Stock

Carr’s Group plc (LON:CARR) insider Neil Austin sold 10,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 152 ($2.01), for a total value of £15,917.44 ($21,035.34).

LON CARR opened at GBX 156.50 ($2.07) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 148.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 151.18. Carr’s Group plc has a one year low of GBX 121 ($1.60) and a one year high of GBX 168.50 ($2.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.99, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of £146.70 million and a PE ratio of 17.20.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.65 ($0.04) per share. This is an increase from Carr’s Group’s previous dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 1.74%. Carr’s Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.52%.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carr’s Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

About Carr’s Group

Carr's Group plc engages in the agriculture and engineering businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of livestock supplementation products; and various compound and blended feeds for livestock. This segment offers feed blocks under the Crystalyx, Horslyx, SmartLic, and Megastart brands; and boluses under the Tracesure and Allsure brands.

