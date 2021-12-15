Neil Austin Sells 10,472 Shares of Carr’s Group plc (LON:CARR) Stock

Carr’s Group plc (LON:CARR) insider Neil Austin sold 10,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 152 ($2.01), for a total value of £15,917.44 ($21,035.34).
LON CARR opened at GBX 156.50 ($2.07) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 148.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 151.18. Carr’s Group plc has a one year low of GBX 121 ($1.60) and a one year high of GBX 168.50 ($2.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.99, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of £146.70 million and a PE ratio of 17.20.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.65 ($0.04) per share. This is an increase from Carr’s Group’s previous dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 1.74%. Carr’s Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.52%.
About Carr’s Group
Carr's Group plc engages in the agriculture and engineering businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of livestock supplementation products; and various compound and blended feeds for livestock. This segment offers feed blocks under the Crystalyx, Horslyx, SmartLic, and Megastart brands; and boluses under the Tracesure and Allsure brands.
