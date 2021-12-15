NEC (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $49.97

NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.97 and traded as low as $46.49. NEC shares last traded at $46.49, with a volume of 124 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.80 and its 200 day moving average is $50.42.

NEC Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NIPNF)

NEC Corp. engages in the provision of systems, components, services, and integrated solutions for computing and communications applications. It operates through the following segments: Public Business, Enterprise Business, Telecom Carrier Business, System Platform Business, and Others. The Public Business segment provides system integration (system architecture and consulting), support (maintenance), outsourcing and cloud services, and system equipment for public, medical and financial institutions.

