Navios Maritime (NM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, December 16th.

NYSE NM opened at $3.52 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.70. Navios Maritime has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $15.42. The company has a market cap of $55.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Navios Maritime during the 2nd quarter worth $170,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Navios Maritime by 136.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,679 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 13,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Navios Maritime during the 3rd quarter worth $193,000. 9.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navios Maritime Holdings, Inc is a seaborne shipping and logistics company, which engages on the transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. It operates through the Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business segments. The Dry Bulk Vessel Operations segment transports and handles bulk cargoes through the ownership, operation, and trading of vessels, freight, and forward freight agreements.

