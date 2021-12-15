Navellier & Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Navellier & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 266.7% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 78.6% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 239,466.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 14,368 shares during the period. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on ITW. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.13.

Shares of ITW traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $243.22. 8,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 979,652. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.75. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.89 and a 52-week high of $244.74. The company has a market cap of $76.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 78.53%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 56.74%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total value of $2,122,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $4,533,252.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.