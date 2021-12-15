Navellier & Associates Inc. Increases Stake in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,192 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned 0.19% of Vista Outdoor worth $4,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 5.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,749,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,946,000 after buying an additional 96,749 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,128,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,239,000 after buying an additional 24,384 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 29.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 622,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,800,000 after buying an additional 141,700 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 17.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 610,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,237,000 after purchasing an additional 92,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 78.6% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 564,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,762,000 after purchasing an additional 248,441 shares in the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VSTO. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Aegis lifted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.82.

Vista Outdoor stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.61. The company had a trading volume of 21,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,175. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.24. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.66 and a 12 month high of $48.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.37.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $778.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.59 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 47.33% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi acquired 1,200 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.22 per share, for a total transaction of $47,064.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Gottfredson acquired 5,000 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.20 per share, with a total value of $221,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 7,200 shares of company stock worth $310,294. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

