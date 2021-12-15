Navellier & Associates Inc. Has $4.99 Million Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 4.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $4,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.24. The stock had a trading volume of 7,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,546. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.82 and a 12 month high of $135.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.56. The company has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.79.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.32. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 38.56%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is 17.16%.

In other news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 7,602 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.69, for a total transaction of $993,505.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert R. Wright sold 3,420 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total value of $434,545.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,522 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,801 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXPD. Barclays increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.88.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

