Navellier & Associates Inc. Buys 33,368 Shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) by 4.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 768,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,368 shares during the quarter. United Microelectronics makes up approximately 1.3% of Navellier & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $8,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in United Microelectronics during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in United Microelectronics during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in United Microelectronics during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in United Microelectronics during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in United Microelectronics during the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut United Microelectronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.15.

Shares of NYSE:UMC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.13. 129,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,227,569. The stock has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. United Microelectronics Co. has a 12-month low of $7.82 and a 12-month high of $12.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.65.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $55.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.55 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 25.65%. United Microelectronics’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

