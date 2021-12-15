Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.33. Natural Gas Services Group shares last traded at $9.97, with a volume of 32,581 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NGS. TheStreet lowered Natural Gas Services Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $130.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.34 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.32.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Natural Gas Services Group had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 7.63%.

In related news, VP James R. Hazlett sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $33,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 243.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 12.0% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the first quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 693,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 26,611 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile (NYSE:NGS)

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas compression equipment and services to energy industry. It offers compressor rental services, compressor engineered products, compressor design and sales, compressor rebuild and exchange, compressor parts, WellMaker compressors, CiP compressors, and flare systems.

