Nationwide Fund Advisors Sells 18,034 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Nationwide Fund Advisors cut its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,049,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,034 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 17.0% of Nationwide Fund Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Nationwide Fund Advisors’ holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $236,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,999,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 808.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares during the last quarter.

IEF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.71. 80,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,949,685. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $112.78 and a one year high of $120.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.83.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.088 per share. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

