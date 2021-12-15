National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $4.66 Per Share

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for National Health Investors in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 8th. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $4.66 per share for the year. KeyCorp also issued estimates for National Health Investors’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.32 EPS.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist decreased their price objective on National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Capital One Financial raised National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet cut National Health Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, National Health Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.29.

National Health Investors stock opened at $53.92 on Monday. National Health Investors has a twelve month low of $50.88 and a twelve month high of $78.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.80. The company has a quick ratio of 20.73, a current ratio of 20.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.93.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.51). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 45.92%. The company had revenue of $73.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 115.02%.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert T. Webb acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.60 per share, with a total value of $103,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert T. Webb acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.86 per share, with a total value of $52,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $350,030 in the last three months. 6.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in National Health Investors in the second quarter valued at $1,187,000. Amundi acquired a new position in National Health Investors in the second quarter valued at $8,622,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 353.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 327,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,959,000 after acquiring an additional 255,321 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 2.2% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 19,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 2.7% in the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 39,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. 63.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Health Investors Company Profile

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.