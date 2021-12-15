Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 9,942 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 277,334 shares.The stock last traded at $13.56 and had previously closed at $12.69.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nam Tai Property from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get Nam Tai Property alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $464.89 million, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.82.

Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.79 million for the quarter. Nam Tai Property had a net margin of 32.50% and a return on equity of 18.60%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTP. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nam Tai Property in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Nam Tai Property by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Nam Tai Property by 803.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,218 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Nam Tai Property during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nam Tai Property during the 2nd quarter valued at $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.38% of the company’s stock.

About Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP)

Nam Tai Property, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of real estate development and operation. It focuses on the research and development of Nam Tai Inno Park Project in Guangming, Shenzhen, and Nam Tai Inno City Project in Gushu, Shenzhen. The company was founded by Ming Kown Koo in 1975 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Nam Tai Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nam Tai Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.