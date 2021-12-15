Naka Bodhi Token Trading Down 19.3% Over Last Week (NBOT)

Naka Bodhi Token (CURRENCY:NBOT) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. Naka Bodhi Token has a market capitalization of $507,855.32 and $51,762.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Naka Bodhi Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Naka Bodhi Token has traded 19.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Naka Bodhi Token

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The official website for Naka Bodhi Token is www.nakachain.org . Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Naka Bodhi Token’s official message board is medium.com/@nakachain

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

Buying and Selling Naka Bodhi Token

