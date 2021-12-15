N Scott Fine Buys 5,000 Shares of Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) Stock

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) CEO N Scott Fine bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.89 per share, for a total transaction of $19,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

N Scott Fine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 19th, N Scott Fine purchased 5,000 shares of Cyclo Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $26,250.00.

Shares of CYTH stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.07. Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.57 and a 1-year high of $17.75.

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter. Cyclo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,236.82% and a negative return on equity of 130.26%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics by 21.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics by 259.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 28,820 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cyclo Therapeutics by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 8,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Cyclo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $457,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CYTH shares. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Cyclo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cyclo Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Cyclo Therapeutics Company Profile

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of cyclodextrin-based biopharmaceuticals for the treatment of disease. Its product candidates include Trappsol Cyclo, which treats Neimann-Pick Type C disease. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of innovative cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of people with serious and life threatening rare diseases and medical conditions.

