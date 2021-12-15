Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.85

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.85 and last traded at $14.03, with a volume of 9445 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.31.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MYOV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 2.79.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.11. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.75) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo purchased 38,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.10 per share, for a total transaction of $845,833.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $170,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 244,204 shares of company stock valued at $5,559,866 and have sold 19,087 shares valued at $428,638. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 211.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 186.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile (NYSE:MYOV)

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

