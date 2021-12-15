Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Director Sells $19,560.00 in Stock

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Director Joseph Edwin Ferguson sold 1,000 shares of Motorcar Parts of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $19,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of MPAA stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.17. The company had a trading volume of 85,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,021. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.84 and a 52-week high of $26.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $368.16 million, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.73.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 12.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America in the second quarter worth $40,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 51,866.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,118 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America in the second quarter worth $210,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 449.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,030 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 8,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America in the second quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MPAA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc engages in manufacturing, remanufacturing, and distribution of automotive parts. Its products include starters, alternators, wheel hub assemblies and bearings, drums and rotors, brake pads and shoes, calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, and turbochargers.

