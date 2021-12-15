Moss Coin (MOC) Market Cap Reaches $78.71 Million

Moss Coin (CURRENCY:MOC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. Moss Coin has a market capitalization of $78.71 million and approximately $11.78 million worth of Moss Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moss Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000449 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Moss Coin has traded 19.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Moss Coin (MOC) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 28th, 2019. Moss Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 367,194,689 coins. Moss Coin’s official Twitter account is @theMossland . Moss Coin’s official message board is moss.land/blog . The official website for Moss Coin is moss.land

According to CryptoCompare, “In AR-based game Mossland, the participants can view the actual buildings around them real-time and purchase the virtual real-estate online. By using the game's cryptocurrency, Moss Coin, users can trade real estate and augment the buildings with various AR accessories. “

