Morris Retirement Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 12,300 PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS)

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RCS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 13.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 7,123 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 4.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 629,068 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,787,000 after buying an additional 28,462 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 121.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,424 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4,624 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 3.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 524,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after buying an additional 18,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the second quarter worth $64,000. 20.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RCS opened at $6.90 on Wednesday. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.77 and a 52 week high of $8.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.29 and its 200 day moving average is $7.56.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

