Morris Retirement Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,213,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VBR opened at $173.64 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $138.45 and a 1 year high of $187.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.67.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.