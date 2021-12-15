Morris Retirement Advisors LLC Has $252,000 Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 60.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,757 shares during the quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Erste Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.75.

In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $7,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $1,468,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PG opened at $157.69 on Wednesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $158.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $381.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.62%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

