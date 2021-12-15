Morris Retirement Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 50.0% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the second quarter worth $37,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 51.7% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 61.6% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 42.8% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,110 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $178.66 per share, for a total transaction of $198,312.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.67.

CCI opened at $194.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $84.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $181.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $204.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 175.58%.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

