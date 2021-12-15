Morgan Stanley Increases Stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,882,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,697 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.58% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $319,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALNY. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,414,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $917,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,374 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,329,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,784,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $472,103,000 after purchasing an additional 154,082 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,755,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $297,645,000 after purchasing an additional 150,950 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,224,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,733,319,000 after purchasing an additional 149,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,978 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total value of $5,827,906.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALNY. Oppenheimer raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $141.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $144.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.13.

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $185.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.05 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $186.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.06. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.00 and a 1-year high of $212.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $187.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.69 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 111.82% and a negative return on equity of 94.37%. The business’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

