Morgan Stanley Increases Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target to $755.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $710.00 to $755.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.55% from the company’s previous close.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Lam Research from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Summit Insights cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Lam Research from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $660.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $691.79.

Get Lam Research alerts:

LRCX stock traded down $8.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $670.79. 3,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,436,301. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $614.58 and its 200-day moving average is $614.69. The company has a market cap of $94.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Lam Research has a 12 month low of $465.50 and a 12 month high of $719.91.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 34.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $3,068,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total transaction of $2,939,836.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,055 shares of company stock worth $21,785,803. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

See Also: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.