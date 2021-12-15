Morgan Stanley Cuts Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Price Target to $80.00

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $151.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ASAN. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Asana from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Asana from $143.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Asana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Shares of NYSE:ASAN opened at $64.92 on Monday. Asana has a 52-week low of $25.41 and a 52-week high of $145.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.59 and a 200 day moving average of $88.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of -42.43 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.59% and a negative return on equity of 199.15%. The company had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Asana will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $99.93 per share, with a total value of $24,982,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.69, for a total transaction of $2,353,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,753,733 shares of company stock valued at $152,343,282 and have sold 112,440 shares valued at $13,494,854. Corporate insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASAN. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Asana in the second quarter worth about $5,915,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Asana in the second quarter worth about $386,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Asana in the second quarter worth about $4,643,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Asana by 212.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 46,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 31,489 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Asana in the second quarter worth about $5,479,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

