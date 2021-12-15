Morgan Stanley Buys 1,589,475 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 39.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,577,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,589,475 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $271,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth $55,491,000. Professional Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 417,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,287,000 after buying an additional 33,137 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 173.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 1,014,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,329,000 after buying an additional 643,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $53.55 on Wednesday. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $34.21 and a 1 year high of $58.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 19.12%.

CARR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.88.

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $1,851,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

