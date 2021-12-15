Morgan Stanley Boosts Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,715,897 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 328,328 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.66% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $300,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 803.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,754 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $49.32 on Wednesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.03 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.52.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $34.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.19%.

In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $128,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 17.53% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

