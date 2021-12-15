Morgan Stanley Boosts Holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,592,845 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,298,761 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $311,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Sunrun in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sunrun by 164.9% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Sunrun from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.91.

RUN opened at $35.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.57 and a beta of 2.14. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.63 and a 1-year high of $100.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $438.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.74 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 109.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sunrun news, Director Leslie A. Dach sold 13,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total transaction of $560,600.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $384,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,762 shares of company stock worth $4,707,050 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

