Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.59 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) will report sales of $7.59 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Mondelez International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.51 billion and the highest is $7.75 billion. Mondelez International reported sales of $7.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mondelez International will report full year sales of $28.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.43 billion to $28.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $29.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.66 billion to $30.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mondelez International.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.86.

Shares of MDLZ traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.39. 603,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,952,846. Mondelez International has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $65.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $89.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 44.73%.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $78,325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.46 per share, with a total value of $62,460.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,222,062 shares of company stock valued at $199,777,148. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter worth $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 206.4% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 246.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 48.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mondelez International (MDLZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.