Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 364 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the second quarter worth $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the second quarter worth $140,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 67.3% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 8,228.6% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYG opened at $78.28 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.43 and a 52-week high of $84.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.34 and a 200 day moving average of $78.51.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

