Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 190 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 41.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 19,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 15,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $65.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.92. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $53.62 and a 12-month high of $66.53.

