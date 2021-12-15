Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.07 Million Investment in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 225,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $52,669,000 after acquiring an additional 86,921 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,090 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICUI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $220.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $302.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of ICU Medical stock opened at $225.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.69 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $234.98. ICU Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $183.39 and a fifty-two week high of $282.00.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $336.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.20 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 8.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

