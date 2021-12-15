Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,925 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter worth $34,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 258.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on CRM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.23.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.54, for a total transaction of $5,310,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.74, for a total transaction of $20,520,733.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 556,577 shares of company stock worth $158,360,122 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $255.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.76 billion, a PE ratio of 141.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $288.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.28. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

