Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) by 197.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,700 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 313.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,635,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,161,000 after buying an additional 1,998,007 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 31,649 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,377,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 117,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 40,854 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 90,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 10,295 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PSCE opened at $6.96 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $8.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This is a boost from Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

