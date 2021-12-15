Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 847 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,563,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,624,000 after buying an additional 84,476 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,504,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,208,000 after buying an additional 85,167 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,339,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,202,000 after buying an additional 216,765 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 467,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,546,000 after buying an additional 24,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 162,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,057,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA CWB opened at $81.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.17. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $79.15 and a 12-month high of $92.97.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.