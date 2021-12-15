Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Buys 2,325 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 143.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,801,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $560,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416,740 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,319,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,856,000 after purchasing an additional 127,442 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 29.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,243,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,059,000 after purchasing an additional 285,797 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 806,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,878,000 after purchasing an additional 10,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 707,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,327,000 after purchasing an additional 25,563 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA HDV opened at $98.02 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.23. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.18 and a fifty-two week high of $100.48.

