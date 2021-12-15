Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,353 FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $929,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,544,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,441,000 after buying an additional 97,511 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 982,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,743,000 after buying an additional 44,251 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 944,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,079,000 after buying an additional 62,164 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 644,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,266,000 after buying an additional 60,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 586,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,539,000 after purchasing an additional 14,048 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FDS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $337.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Northcoast Research raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $389.00.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.59, for a total value of $993,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 2,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.78, for a total transaction of $807,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,290 shares of company stock valued at $6,030,904. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FDS opened at $461.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.76. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $294.21 and a twelve month high of $476.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $444.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $387.14.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $411.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.92 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 43.41%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.63%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

