Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,410 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $2,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 125.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. 93.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

MOH stock opened at $306.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $295.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.76. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.08 and a 12-month high of $316.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.71.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.03. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total value of $1,545,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total value of $91,503.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MOH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $318.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $316.00 to $397.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.10.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.