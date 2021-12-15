MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) Short Interest Up 302.8% in November

MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 203,400 shares, a growth of 302.8% from the November 15th total of 50,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 180,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE MOGU traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.44. 1,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,061. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day moving average is $1.15. MOGU has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $3.50.

Get MOGU alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of MOGU during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in MOGU by 142.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 39,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 22,951 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MOGU during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in MOGU in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Mogu, Inc engages in the operation of an online fashion and lifestyle destination platform Its platform contents comprises live video broadcasts, short-form videos, photographs, and articles covering topics including product reviews, fashion tips, brand fitting room, celebrity on-screen, and street runway.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for MOGU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MOGU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.