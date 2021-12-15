Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) Earns Buy Rating from BTIG Research

BTIG Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

MOGO has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Mogo from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mogo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.79.

Shares of MOGO stock opened at $3.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.71. Mogo has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $12.29. The company has a market capitalization of $240.55 million, a P/E ratio of -28.41 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Mogo had a negative return on equity of 21.14% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $12.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.26 million. On average, research analysts expect that Mogo will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOGO. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Mogo during the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Mogo by 27.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 16,404 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mogo by 87.6% in the second quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 23,257 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mogo by 143.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 69,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mogo by 18.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. 16.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mogo Company Profile

Mogo, Inc operates as a financial technology company. It provides a financial health app that empowers consumers with simple solutions to help them manage and control their finances. Through its app, the firm provides free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with platinum prepaid visa card and digital mortgage experience.

