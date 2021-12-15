Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $10.11

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.11 and last traded at $10.11, with a volume of 442 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.32.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MOD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson cut their target price on Modine Manufacturing from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a positive return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $478.90 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 30.1% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,125,240 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,848,000 after acquiring an additional 723,187 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 57.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,327,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,022,000 after acquiring an additional 483,623 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 140.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 815,965 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,245,000 after acquiring an additional 477,132 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in Modine Manufacturing by 140.1% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 813,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,501,000 after buying an additional 474,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 831,779 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,425,000 after acquiring an additional 326,063 shares during the last quarter. 87.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.