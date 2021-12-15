Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Stephen Hoge Sells 20,000 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.01, for a total value of $5,140,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Moderna alerts:

On Thursday, December 2nd, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.29, for a total value of $3,012,900.00.

On Monday, November 15th, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $3,465,150.00.

On Friday, November 12th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.86, for a total value of $1,129,300.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $3,500,000.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.80, for a total value of $6,636,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total value of $4,723,500.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.54, for a total value of $6,150,800.00.

On Friday, September 24th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.04, for a total value of $2,240,200.00.

Moderna stock opened at $277.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $112.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $316.36. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.66 and a 12 month high of $497.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 1,785.7% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRNA. Cowen began coverage on Moderna in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Moderna in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.31.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.