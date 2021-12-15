Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Stephen Hoge Sells 20,000 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.01, for a total value of $5,140,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 2nd, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.29, for a total value of $3,012,900.00.
- On Monday, November 15th, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $3,465,150.00.
- On Friday, November 12th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.86, for a total value of $1,129,300.00.
- On Wednesday, November 3rd, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $3,500,000.00.
- On Monday, October 25th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.80, for a total value of $6,636,000.00.
- On Wednesday, October 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total value of $4,723,500.00.
- On Monday, October 4th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.54, for a total value of $6,150,800.00.
- On Friday, September 24th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.04, for a total value of $2,240,200.00.
Moderna stock opened at $277.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $112.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $316.36. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.66 and a 12 month high of $497.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 1,785.7% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRNA. Cowen began coverage on Moderna in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Moderna in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.31.
About Moderna
Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
